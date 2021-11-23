Cambridge's St Peter's School reveals decades of sexual abuse

St Peter's School in Cambridge has revealed details of child sexual abuse at the college and apologised to former students for cases stretching back decades.

St Peter's School in Cambridge. (Source: RNZ)

School board chairperson John Macaskill-Smith described child abuse as a "detestable betrayal of trust".

In a statement, Macaskill-Smith said: "On behalf of the St Peter's School Trust Board, today I want to acknowledge and apologise for historical cases of sexual, physical and emotional abuse against former students at our school by former staff members or anyone acting in that capacity.

"Child abuse is a detestable betrayal of trust, the consequences of which can have lasting effects throughout an individual's lifetime. For these historical cases of abuse, our trustees offer a sincere and heartfelt apology.

"Today we have communicated directly to all alumni to say we are sorry to all former students who suffered abuse while in our care, and for the failure of St Peter's to protect them from such abuse occurring. Current students, staff and parents were also included in this communication."

An investigation uncovered 19 individual notifications of historical abuse between 1936 and 1981 relating to eight former staff members.

