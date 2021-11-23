Auckland Countdown distribution workers strike over pay

Source:

About 700 workers at two Countdown distribution centres in Auckland have walked off the job for three days.

Countdown Mt Eden. Photo: Veronica Schmidt

Countdown Mt Eden. Photo: Veronica Schmidt (Source: rnz.co.nz)

First Union said the Auckland workers were having to deal with spiralling rent and housing costs, and were asking for what they think is a fair pay rise.

Organiser Jared Abbott said the workers had been bargaining for a number of months, and had had enough.

They were were looking for a 4.9 per cent increase, in line with the latest annual Consumer Price Index (CPI), in order to settle.

In a statement, a Countdown spokesperson said it was disappointed the workers felt the need to strike given negotiations were ongoing.

The company considered it had a strong offer on the table.

The spokesperson said customers may see gaps on the shelves over the coming days and potentially weeks, with distribution centre operations already stretched due to Covid-19 health and safety measures.

"We'll do our best to ensure we can continue to deliver essential food and products into our stores for Kiwi families during this period," the spokesperson said.

The union said strike action was a last resort after one-sided pay negotiations.

It said Countdown was making more money than ever during the pandemic crisis.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandEmploymentAucklandBusiness

Popular Stories

1

NZ to drop five countries from ‘very high risk’ list

2

No MIQ for Kiwis in Australia from Jan 17 as borders start to open

3

Reserve Bank lifts official cash rate

4

215 new community Covid-19 cases in NZ today

5

Body found in Clutha River confirmed as missing man Wayne Hammond

Latest Stories

Ministry of Health confirms vaccine pass verifier app not compulsory

Bayern star nails bicycle kick for Champions League stunner

Only 20% of Delta outbreak Covid deaths fully vaccinated

Reserve Bank lifts official cash rate

Concern in Napier over Covid case who arrived from Auckland

Related Stories

Businesses to test vaccine pass to see if it makes the cut

PM explains why hospitality restrictions remain as hairdressers open

Waiheke businesses struggling with Covid restrictions

Full video: Police says remains found at Pike River