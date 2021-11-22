Live stream: Briefing after car hits US Christmas parade

Source: Associated Press

Eyewitnesses have described the scene in the town of Waukesha.

WorldNorth America

Popular Stories

1

205 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

2

Man in 40s with Covid-19 dies in Auckland

3

Hair salon, food outlets among new locations of interest

4

Cindy Li was found 'extremely dehydrated' at property near home

5

Family concerned for wellbeing of missing Waikato boy

Latest Stories

205 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

Australia to relax border restrictions next month

RTS in Blues' midfield as 2022 Super Rugby squads revealed

Taranaki, Hawke’s Bay 1000 jabs from 90% first dose vaccine rate

Cinematographer killed on Rust movie set to be laid to rest