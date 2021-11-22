Live stream: Briefing after car hits US Christmas parade
35 mins ago
Source: Associated Press
Eyewitnesses have described the scene in the town of Waukesha.
World
North America
Popular Stories
1
205 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today
2
Man in 40s with Covid-19 dies in Auckland
3
Hair salon, food outlets among new locations of interest
4
Cindy Li was found 'extremely dehydrated' at property near home
5
Family concerned for wellbeing of missing Waikato boy
Latest Stories
205 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today
3 mins ago
Australia to relax border restrictions next month
8 mins ago
RTS in Blues' midfield as 2022 Super Rugby squads revealed
22 mins ago
Taranaki, Hawke’s Bay 1000 jabs from 90% first dose vaccine rate
24 mins ago
Cinematographer killed on Rust movie set to be laid to rest
32 mins ago