Five injured as bus crashes into Lower Hutt fence

Five passengers were injured when a bus crashed into a fence in Lower Hutt on Monday morning.

The Metlink service was travelling east on Knights Rd just before 11am when it hit a parked car, veered across the road and crashed into the fences of two houses, police said.

The bus driver may have had a medical event and was receiving medical assistance, they said.

The passengers received minor injures.

Wellington Free Ambulance took one person to Hutt Hospital and the rest were treated at the scene, the ambulance service said.

