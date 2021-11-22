Enraged NBA star steamrolls staff in clash with LeBron James

Source: Associated Press

LeBron James was ejected early in the third quarter after drawing blood by hitting Isaiah Stewart in the face, leaving Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to rally the Los Angeles Lakers to a 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday (NZ time).

Davis had 30 points, 10 rebounds and two big blocked shots late on 20-year-old Detroit rookie Cade Cunningham. Westbrook had 26 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to become the youngest player in franchise history with a triple-double.

James was sent to the locker room after his left elbow and hand appeared to make contact with Stewart’s face when they were tangled up while boxing out for a rebound. Detroit’s centre had to be held back more than once, keeping him separated from the NBA superstar, and he also was ejected.

Detroit Pistons centre Isaiah Stewart is held by staff.

Westbrook was assessed a technical after the officials reviewed the play and the fallout from it.

James had 10 points and five assists in his second game back in the lineup. After missing eight games with an abdominal strain, he played Saturday in a 130-108 loss at Boston.

