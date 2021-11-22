Covid-19: Case update expected from around 1pm

Source: 1News

The Ministry of Health is expected to give an update of the latest Covid-19 community cases from 1pm.

This story will be updated with the latest information when it's made available.

It comes after there were 205 new community cases on Monday.

Tuesday's announcement comes as the Government is also set to release a new tool to help businesses assess whether they should be requiring workers to be vaccinated.

The tool - available from mid-December - builds on guidance and advice from WorkSafe, public health agencies, Business New Zealand and the Council of Trade Unions.

Workers covered by the My Vaccine Pass mandate will need to have their first dose by 3 December and be fully vaccinated by 17 January, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood said.

New ZealandCoronavirus Pandemic

Popular Stories

1

Brian and Hannah Tamaki arrested after anti-mandate protest

2

NZ’s new Covid traffic light system - what it means for you

3

‘Breakthrough’ in case of 1980 murder of Auckland girl

4

Workers covered by My Vaccine Pass must be double jabbed by Jan 17

5

Senator explodes at Pauline Hanson's vaccine discrimination bill

Latest Stories

Covid-19: Case update expected from around 1pm

Time almost up for Asofa-Solomona to get first Covid jab

Ethiopia PM says he will lead army 'from the battlefront'

Brian and Hannah Tamaki arrested after anti-mandate protest

Businesses to test vaccine pass to see if it makes the cut