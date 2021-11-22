Covid-19: Case update expected from around 1pm

The Ministry of Health is expected to give an update of the latest Covid-19 community cases from 1pm.

This story will be updated with the latest information when it's made available.

It comes after there were 205 new community cases on Monday.

Tuesday's announcement comes as the Government is also set to release a new tool to help businesses assess whether they should be requiring workers to be vaccinated.

The tool - available from mid-December - builds on guidance and advice from WorkSafe, public health agencies, Business New Zealand and the Council of Trade Unions.

Workers covered by the My Vaccine Pass mandate will need to have their first dose by 3 December and be fully vaccinated by 17 January, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood said.