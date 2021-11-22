Cinematographer killed on Rust movie set to be laid to rest

Halyna Hutchins is being laid to rest at a private ceremony this weekend.

Director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Archenemy" on December 17, 2019 (Source: Associated Press)

The 42-year-old cinematographer tragically lost her life last month, after a prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western Rust at Bonanza Creek ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico, containing live rounds was accidentally discharged by the actor.

And her widow has revealed close family and loved ones will gather to scatter his late spouse's ashes.

Matthew and his nine-year-old son Andros have been left shattered by the tragic loss.

He told Deadline in a statement: "Halyna was the love of my life, and our loss of her has devastated our family’s dreams.

"We feel the silence of her being forever gone as a suffocating stillness in our home.

"Our love and adoration for her grows as we tell her story, and we hope her work can inspire filmmakers and storytellers around the world. We thank the many generous supporters who have been so thoughtful in our time of loss."

An investigation is underway and filming has been halted on the movie - in which Alec plays the titular role of infamous outlaw Harland Rust - while producers offered psychological support to anyone affected by the tragedy.

A spokesperson for Rust Movies Productions LLC said recently: “The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones.

“We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation.

“We will be providing counselling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”

Despite this, last week a Rust crew member sued Alec and others for negligence.

Chief electrician Serge Svetnoy claimed he is suffering "severe emotional distress" following the shooting.

Serge filed a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles, and in doing so became the first member of the motion picture's crew to take legal action against Rust Movie Productions LLC.

Speaking at a Beverly Hills news conference last week, the gaffer - who cradled Halyna in his arms as she lay dying following the incident - said: "I still cannot believe that she is not longer with us.

"What a tragedy and injustice when a person loses her life on film set while making art."

Serge - who had known Halyna for more than five years - is also suing armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, first assistant director Dave Halls, property master Sarah Zachry and weapons provider Seth Kenney.

In court documents, it was also alleged that the scene being rehearsed at the time "did not call for Defendant Baldwin to shoot the Colt Revolver".

The electrician claimed the bullet "narrowly missed" him during the incident, in which director Joel Souza was also injured.

A distraught Alec Baldwin lingers in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film Rust. (Source: Associated Press)

Alec recently described the cinematographer as his "friend" - but explained that he couldn't reveal too much about what happened.

He said: "She was my friend.

"The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting I took her to dinner with Joel, the director. We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened. I've been told multiple times, 'Don't make any comments about the ongoing investigation'. I can't."