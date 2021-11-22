Brian and Hannah Tamaki asked to report to police station

Brian and Hannah Tamaki have been asked to report to Auckland Central Police station Tuesday morning.

Nephew Ethan Tamaki said on Twitter "this is in regards to the recent exercising of our basic human rights across the nation with tens of thousands of people".

On Saturday, the Destiny Church leader attended another anti-mandate rally at Auckland Domain.

His appearances at earlier rallies have led to organisers, including Brian Tamaki, facing charges. His bail conditions included not attending protests.

Brian Tamaki confirmed the news on a Facebook live stream on Monday evening.

Brian Tamaki. (Source: 1News)

"I'm saying this: I think it's ludicrous, I think it's crazy... that the number of things that the police are stretched on already, that they would be taking their time to call us up and tell us to go to the police station at 10am tomorrow moring," Tamaki said.

In a statement police said they "are continuing to make follow up inquiries following a protest at the Auckland Domain over the weekend".

"We are not in a position to comment further at this time."