Afghan group gets second chance at immigration after High Court review

A group of Afghan people trying to escape the Taliban have won a High Court judicial review to have their applications to come to New Zealand revisited.

The court on Monday ruled that long-standing visa applications cannot be refused because the border was closed due to Covid-19.

It said applicants have the same rights to enter New Zealand as any other residents once visas are granted.

Immigration New Zealand has been directed to reconsider the granting of visas.

The court said the case was most unusual, with the Covid-19 crisis coinciding with a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

It said the applicants were wrongly denied Critical Purpose Visitor Visas.

