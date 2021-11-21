India complete clean sweep of Black Caps in T20 series

The Black Caps have been swept by India in their T20 series after losing game three by 73 runs.

Yuzvendra Chahal of India celebrates the wicket of Martin Guptill. (Source: Getty)

Chasing 185 in Kolkata, New Zealand were bowled out for 111 in the 18th over.

After deciding to bat first India scored 184/7 with captain Rohit Sharma scoring 59 and putting on a 69 run opening stand with Ishan Kishan.

Spinner Mitchell Santner took three wickets for 27 runs, while Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi each grabbed a wicket.

In reply Martin Guptill continued his good form with a half century, however the tourists were unable to put any partnerships together with just two other batters reaching double figures.

Spinner Axar Patel took three wickets for nine runs.

India won the series 3-0.

The first Test starts in Kanpur on Thursday.