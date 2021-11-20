Protests erupt over Covid-19 restrictions in Europe

Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, marched through Vienna after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday (local time) to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections.

Demonstrators shout slogans and light flares during a demonstration against measures to battle the coronavirus pandemic in Vienna, Austria. (Source: Associated Press)

Demonstrations against virus restrictions also took place in Switzerland, Croatia, Italy, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands today, after Dutch police earlier opened fire on protesters and seven people were injured in rioting that erupted in Rotterdam.

The city's mayor called it an "orgy of violence".

Protesters rallied against coronavirus restrictions and mandatory Covid-19 passes needed in many European countries to enter restaurants, Christmas markets or sports events, as well as mandatory vaccinations.

Protesters in Vienna's massive Heldenplatz square chanted "resistance" and blew whistles.

Many waved Austrian flags and carried signs mocking Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg and Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein.

Some wore doctor’s scrubs, others donned tinfoil hats.

Most signs focused on the vaccine mandate: "My Body, My Choice," read one.

"We’re Standing Up for Our Kids!" said another.

In neighbouring Switzerland, 2000 people protested an upcoming referendum on whether to approve the government’s Covid-19 restrictions law, claiming it was discriminatory, public broadcaster SRF reported.

In Italy, 3000 turned out in the capital's Circus Maximus, a field where in ancient times Romans staged popular entertainment, to protest against Green Pass certificates required at workplaces, restaurants, cinemas, theatres, sports venues and gyms, as well as for long-distance train, bus or ferry travel.

"People like us never give up," read one banner, in the red, white and green colours of the Italian flag. Almost no one wore a mask.

In Northern Ireland, several hundred people opposed to vaccine passports protested outside the city hall in Belfast, where the city’s Christmas market had opened — a market where proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test was required.

The Northern Ireland government voted this week to introduce vaccine certificates for admission to nightclubs, bars and restaurants starting December 13.

Some protesters carried signs that have been widely criticised as offensive, comparing coronavirus restrictions to the actions of Nazi Germany.

In Croatia, thousands gathered in the capital of Zagreb, carrying flags, nationalist and religious symbols, along with banners against vaccination and what they describe as restrictions of people’s freedoms.

In France, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin condemned violent protests in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, one of France’s overseas territories.

Darmanin said 29 people had been detained by police. Authorities were sending 200 more police officers to the island and on Tuesday (local time) will impose a nightly curfew from 6pm-5am.

Protesters in Guadeloupe have staged road blockades and set cars on fire.

They denounce France's Covid-19 health pass that is required to access restaurants and cafes, cultural venues, sport arenas and long-distance travel. They are also protesting France's mandatory vaccinations for health care workers.