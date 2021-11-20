Protests erupt around US after Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Protesters gathered outside Barclays Center in New York City on Saturday in one of a number of protests around the country over Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal on all charges for shooting two protesters and maiming a third in Wisconsin.

Demonstrators march across the Brooklyn Bridge Friday, in New York, following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. (Source: Associated Press)

Some demonstrators expressed disappointment by the jury's decision, but said they saw it coming after watching the trial.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the US.

Rittenhouse, 18, began to choke up, fell forward toward the defense table and then hugged one of his attorneys as he heard a court clerk recite “not guilty” five times.

Kyle Rittenhouse is comforted by his lawyer as he was acquitted of all charges at the Kenosha County Courthouse. (Source: Associated Press)

A sheriff’s deputy whisked him out a back door.

The verdict in the politically combustible case was met with anger and disappointment from those who saw Rittenhouse as a vigilante and a wannabe cop, and relief and a sense of vindication from those who regarded him as a patriot who took a stand against lawlessness and exercised his Second Amendment right to carry a gun and to defend himself.

Supporters donated more than US$2 million (NZ$2.8 million) toward his legal defense.

Meanwhile, Portland police on Saturday declared as a riot a demonstration downtown against the acquittal of Rittenhouse.

The protest of about 200 people was declared a riot after protesters started breaking windows, throwing objects at police and talked about burning down the Justice Center, KOIN TV reported.

Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell said shortly after the verdict that officers were working on plans for the weekend, KOIN reported.

By about 8.50 pm, local time, about 200 protesters had gathered in downtown Portland and blocked streets.

By 9pm, windows were broken and doors of city facilities were damaged.

Police tweeted objects were being thrown at officers in the area., KOIN reported.

The police tweeted: “A crowd has gathered near SE 2nd Avenue and SE Madison Street and participants have begun breaking windows and damaging doors of city facilities in the area. People are throwing objects at police officers in the area.”

Portland saw ongoing, often violent protests after the murder of George Floyd last year by police in Minneapolis.

Some activists complained that the police were heavy-handed in their response.