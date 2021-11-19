Wellington gym part of vaccine pass trial says process 'easy'

A trial of the new nationwide vaccine certificate that will be needed to get into some venues has begun.

Treadmill at a gym. (Source: istock.com)

A My Vaccine Pass will be required to access events, hospitality, community, sport and faith-based gatherings once the country moves into the traffic light system slated for the end of this month.

Access to essential services like supermarkets, pharmacies, dairies, all health services and petrol stations will not require a pass.

The gym Les Mills is part of the trial and started testing the technology with vaccinated volunteers in Wellington this week.

Proof of vaccination is scanned into the gym's database, so each time they show up for a workout it alerts staff they've had their shots.

Les Mills Lambton Quay club member Amy says the process was quick and she is happy to be part of the trial.

"Easy, [it took] two minutes.

"[It's a] really good idea, important for protecting everyone if we want to go around and do everything that we do every day."

The trial at Les Mills runs through until Monday night.

The Ministry of Health declined to be interviewed or provide more information about the pass trial.

RNZ understood the Government is also considering a test run that would allow Auckland hairdressers and beauty salons to open as soon as next week, using the passes.

The My Vaccine Pass online application system was launched on Wednesday.

The ministry says the large numbers trying to sign up caused hacking controls to kick in, but that it is now working well and hundreds of thousands of people have registered.

The passes, issued by the Ministry of Health, can be requested by logging in to the website My Covid Record or calling 0800 222 478.

My Vaccine Pass will have a QR code that can be downloaded onto your phone, stored in your Apple or Google Wallet or printed out in hardcopy.

Covid-19 Response Minster Chris Hipkins said those who were not comfortable using online technology or smartphones would be able to call the 0800 number and have their pass sent to them, and arrangements were also being made for places where people could drop in to have their vaccine passes printed.

