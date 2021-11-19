NASA seeks ideas for building a nuclear reactor on the moon

If anyone has a good idea on how to build a nuclear fission power plant on the moon, the US government wants to hear about it.

Nuclear power plant. (Source: Getty)

NASA and the nation’s top federal nuclear research lab on Friday put out a request for proposals for a fission surface power system.

NASA is collaborating with the US Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory to establish a sun-independent power source for missions to the moon by the end of the decade.

If successful, the next objective would be Mars.

Submitted plans for the fission surface power system should include a uranium-fuelled reactor core, a system to convert the nuclear power into usable energy, a thermal management system to keep the reactor cool, and a distribution system providing no less than 40 kilowatts of continuous electric power for 10 years in the lunar environment.

Additionally, when launched from Earth to the moon, it should fit inside a 4m diameter cylinder that’s 6m long.

It should not weigh more than 6000kg.

The proposal requests are for an initial system design and must be submitted by February 19.

