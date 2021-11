A man has died in hospital after losing control of a chainsaw while gardening at a property in Melbourne's inner north.

Tree being chainsawed file image. (Source: istock.com)

The 49-year-old gardener suffered serious lacerations to his arm and upper body when he lost his grip on the chainsaw while on a ladder trimming tree branches.

The incident took place at a Footscray property on Thursday morning.

The man later died in hospital and WorkSafe is investigating his death, it confirmed on Friday.