Harris briefly in Power while Biden underwent colonoscopy

President Joe Biden briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris while he underwent a routine colonoscopy, setting up a history-making moment as Harris became the first woman to hold that authority during the short time she stepped in as acting president.

President Joe Biden arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a physical exam. (Source: Associated Press)

Biden transferred power to Harris, the first woman, first Black person and first person of South Asian descent to be vice president, for one hour and 25 minutes while he was under anaesthesia at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Biden, the oldest person to serve as president, turns 79 on Sunday.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said he resumed his duties after speaking with Harris and White House chief of staff Ron Klain at approximately 11.35am today (local time).

Interest in Biden’s health has been high ever since he declared his candidacy for the White House in 2019 and remains intense as speculation about a 2024 reelection bid swirls.

The visit to the medical centre in the Washington suburbs was for his first routine physical exam as president — and his first since December 2019.

As Biden left the medical centre in the afternoon, he said he was feeling "Great!"

Vice President Kamala Harris speaking at the Tribal Nations Summit on November 16, 2021. (Source: Associated Press)

"Great physical and a great House of Representatives vote," he said, referring to the House passage of his roughly US$2 trillion (NZ$2.9 trillion) social and environmental agenda.

After arriving back at the White House, he said "Nothing’s changed" with his health, joking, "We’re in great shape, and I’m looking forward to celebrating my 58th birthday."

While serving as acting president Harris was working from her office in the West Wing, Psaki said.

She later travelled to Ohio once Biden awoke from the procedure.

Biden was keenly aware of the history he was making when he selected Harris to be his running mate, Psaki said, adding that she made "history every day" in the job.

"Today was certainly another chapter in that history I think that will be noted for women, young girls across the country," she added.