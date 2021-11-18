Sam Cane, Aaron Smith to start for All Blacks against France

Veterans Aaron Smith, Dane Coles and former captain Sam Cane were recalled by New Zealand to play France in Paris on Sunday in their last rugby Test of the year.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane. (Source: Getty)

The All Blacks reacted to losing to Ireland 29-20 last weekend in Dublin with seven changes, two enforced by injuries to inside backs Beauden Barrett (concussion) and Anton Lienert-Brown (shoulder).

Meanwhile, forward-thinking France coach Fabien Galthie took a rare backward step and returned Romain Ntamack to flyhalf after playing him outside Matthieu Jalibert in dual playmaker roles in wins against Argentina and Georgia.

Smith joined the All Blacks as scrumhalf injury cover last week after Brad Weber's nose was broken against Italy. He starts his 102nd test with Weber as backup.

Coles came off the bench against Ireland for his 79th cap but for the test at Stade de France he has displaced try-scorer Codie Taylor, who was left out. Samisoni Taukei'aho will back up Coles.

Cane, coming back from long-term injuries like Coles, featured against Italy nearly two weeks ago and was named instead of Dalton Papali'i, who put in an impressive 28-tackle shift against Ireland. Back-rower Shannon Frizell was also brought onto a freshened bench.

Flyhalf Richie Mo’unga remained where he finished against Ireland after Barrett was injured, and Quinn Tupaea was preferred ahead of David Havili — stayed on the bench — as Lienert-Brown’s replacement at inside centre. The cap will be Tupaea's seventh in his debut international season.

George Bridge has taken over the left wing from Sevu Reece.

The only other change in the pack beside Coles and Cane was another new flanker in Akira Ioane on the blindside for Ethan Blackadder, also dropped from the matchday 23. Ioane came off the bench against Ireland and had a late try ruled out because of a forward pass from his brother and center Rieko.

"It's a big statement game for us, and we know we have to respond from the Irish performance,” All Blacks coach Ian Foster said on Friday.

"(We) have changed things up a bit for this final test to maximise the energy within the whole group ... a chance to bring some fresh players in, and that's going to be vital for us.”

New Zealand won their last test in Paris in 2017 by 38-18.

Ntamack created one of France's tries in last week's 41-15 over Georgia, and Galthie decided on Friday to drop Jalibert to the bench and restore Ntamack to No. 10 where he made his name at the Rugby World Cup two years ago.

Since taking charge of France after that tournament, Galthie has made a reputation for his risk-taking approach, such as plucking Melvyn Jaminet out of nowhere and making him fullback on the tour of Australia.

Galthie has also focused far ahead on leading France to World Cup victory on home soil in 2023, but this move shows he recognises the need to wind back and be more pragmatic against a far stronger opponent than the Pumas and Lelos they have beaten this autumn.

A couple of impressive performances off the bench have earned the burly Jonathan Danty a start in the midfield alongside standout Gael Fickou.

A rib injury to Julien Marchand means the in-form Peato Mauvaka starts at hooker, having scored two tries against the Lelos and one against Argentina the previous weekend off the bench.

Gabin Villiere returns to the left wing to take his spot back from Matthis Lebel, who had a frustrating debut against Georgia.

But Galthie saw enough of Cameron Woki's switch from flanker to lock in that game — perhaps because he adds mobility — to keep him there against the All Blacks alongside Paul Willemse.

France will need the South Africa-raised Willemse's tough tackling against the All Blacks, given how they will be fired up at Stade de France after losing to Ireland 29-20 in Dublin last Saturday.

Gregory Alldritt keeps his place at No. 8 after taking a rare seat on the bench against Argentina and returning against Georgia.

Flanker Sekou Macalou picked up a foot injury against Georgia and is replaced by the able Francois Cros in the back row.

A tough decision for Galthie sees Uini Atonio stay at prop ahead of Mohamed Haouas, who was touted to return against New Zealand after sitting out against Georgia but drops out entirely.

Hooker Gaetan Barlot, who has only three test caps, is among the reserves with locks Romain Taofifenua and Thibaud Flament, who made a try-scoring debut against Argentina.