Queen Elizabeth is 'feeling alright' - Prince Charles

Source: Bang Showbiz

Prince Charles insists Queen Elizabeth is "feeling alright".

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Patron, leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey in London.

The 73-year-old royal has provided an update on the monarch's health during an engagement in Jordan, where he's currently on tour alongside the Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince Charles - who celebrated his own birthday on Sunday, said, "She's alright thank you very much. Once you get to 95 it's not quite as easy as it used to be. It's bad enough at 73."

Charles was speaking at an event in Jordan that focuses on environmental issues.

And the future monarch explained why he considers climate change to be such an important subject.

"In this part of the world they're so challenged on water issues and everything else," he told Sky News.

"It's water, food and energy are the critical areas here as they are in many areas. But what of course the investors like is the scale.

"So what we're trying to do is look at how you can create the regional scale. So more countries together, providing real opportunities for the big investments. But not just in technology, but in nature-based solutions.

"And there are an awful lot of very ingenious ideas now, which could be brought to fruition."

Prince Charles laid a wreath on behalf of the Queen at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday.

