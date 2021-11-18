Two women charged over death of 5-year-old named

The identity of two woman charged over the death of five-year-old Bay of Plenty boy Malachi Subecz can be revealed.

Malachi Subecz (Source: Supplied)

Michaela Barriball, 27, is charged with willfully ill-treating a child and Sharon Barriball, 37, is charged with perverting the course of justice.

Judge John MacDonald declined the application for name suppression in their second appearance today in Tauranga District Court.

Malachi Subecz died 11 days after being found injured at a Te Puna property earlier this month.

Both woman have been remanded in custody.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson​ said the police homicide investigation was ongoing.

Anyone who had contact with Malachi over the past two or three months is encouraged to contact police by phoning 105 and quoting the file number 211001/6453.

