UK F35 fighter jet crashes in Mediterranean Sea

An F35 jet from a British aircraft carrier crashed in an undisclosed location in the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday, the Ministry of Defence said, adding that the jet’s British pilot ejected safely and returned to the HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth participates in the NATO Steadfast Defender 2021 exercise off the coast of Portugal. (Source: Associated Press)

An official investigation was opened. The ministry declined to provide further details.

The F35s, estimated to be worth around 100 million pounds (NZ$192 million) each, are on board the 3 billion-pound HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Jets from the vessel previously participated in strikes against remnants of ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

The aircraft carrier has been on its first operational deployment over the past six months, carrying out visits to 40 countries including India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore.