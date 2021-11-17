Second woman charged over Dunedin woman's death

A second woman has been arrested and charged over the death of a woman in Dunedin in August.

Police located the body at a property in Tanner Road, Glenleith early on Friday afternoon. (Source: 1News)

In October, a 43-year-old female hairdresser was charged with murder after police located a body at a property on Tanner Rd in the Dunedin suburb of Glenleith.

The body was located nine weeks after the alleged murder, which court documents show was on August 6.

The woman charged with murder pleaded not guilty.

Court documents show the 47-year-old woman is accused of assisting the alleged killer, by disposing of evidence in order to enable her to avoid arrest.

Judge David Robinson granted her bail, and interim name suppression.

She will appear in the High Court at Dunedin next month.

The victim, and the murder accused also have name suppression.

The murder accused is remanded in custody until February next year.

Police say the homicide investigation is ongoing.