Second woman charged over Dunedin woman's death

Source: 1News

A second woman has been arrested and charged over the death of a woman in Dunedin in August.

Police located the body at a property in Tanner Road, Glenleith early on Friday afternoon.

Police located the body at a property in Tanner Road, Glenleith early on Friday afternoon. (Source: 1News)

In October, a 43-year-old female hairdresser was charged with murder after police located a body at a property on Tanner Rd in the Dunedin suburb of Glenleith.

The body was located nine weeks after the alleged murder, which court documents show was on August 6.

The woman charged with murder pleaded not guilty.

Court documents show the 47-year-old woman is accused of assisting the alleged killer, by disposing of evidence in order to enable her to avoid arrest.

Judge David Robinson granted her bail, and interim name suppression.

She will appear in the High Court at Dunedin next month.

The victim, and the murder accused also have name suppression.

The murder accused is remanded in custody until February next year.

Police say the homicide investigation is ongoing.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeDunedin and Otago

Popular Stories

1

New Zealand to move into the traffic light system before Christmas

2

Waikato Hospital ICU nurse positive for Covid-19

3

Human remains found at Pike River mine

4

Women arrested following death of Tauranga boy, 5

5

Covid-19: Auckland border restrictions to end on Dec 15

Latest Stories

Police name victim of suspected Auckland murder

Will Smith reveals experience with psychoactive drug ayahuasca

Second woman charged over Dunedin woman's death

Baggage handlers among 14 arrested in meth smuggling ring

Te Pāti Māori wants some Govt vaccine mandates abolished

Related Stories

Two armed robbers storm Dunedin tavern, demand cash

Name suppression continues for Dunedin supermarket stabbing accused

Dunedin man allegedly posed as 15-year-old boy to groom young person online

Alexandra police seeking witnesses to alleged taxi driver assault