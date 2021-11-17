Man sentenced for R. Kelly witness intimidation attempt

Source: Associated Press

A man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Thursday for setting fire to a car last year in what authorities said was an attempt to intimidate a potential witness in R. Kelly's sex trafficking trial.

R. Kelly.

R. Kelly.

Michael Williams, 38, of Valdosta, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Brooklyn.

Williams, who had been described as being related to a former publicist for Kelly, went to Florida in June 2020 and set fire to a car that was outside a home where the witness was staying in an effort to keep the person from cooperating, authorities said.

Kelly's trial was pending at the time; he was convicted in September of this year.

Williams' attorney, Todd Spodek, said a sentence of five years would have been “sufficient but not greater than necessary in this case". He said they were exploring their legal options.

EntertainmentNorth AmericaCrime and JusticeMusic

Popular Stories

1

New Zealand to move into the traffic light system before Christmas

2

Covid case at Palmerston North cricket training

3

'Simply not viable' to keep Auckland boundary up - Wood

4

Full video: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks with media from Gisborne

5

Millionaire dog selling Miami villa once owned by Madonna

Latest Stories

Explainer: How the rare blood micromoon works

Live stream: Report finds devastating Lake Ōhau fire caused by electrical fault

Man sentenced for R. Kelly witness intimidation attempt

ICC sets up review of Afghanistan after Taliban takeover

Full video: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks with media from Gisborne

Related Stories

Horned 'QAnon Shaman' sentenced to jail for Capitol riot role

9 highlights from Kyle Rittenhouse trial closings

Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook 'hoax' case