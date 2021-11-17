LIVE: Ardern reveals details on traffic light system

Join 1News' live updates on the Covid-19 situation across the country with an announcement on Auckland's border expected from the Government at 1pm.

What you need to know:

- There are 194 Covid-19 cases and one new death to report ion the community today.

- All students across Auckland and the Waikato may return to the classroom from Wednesday.

- Fully-vaccinated people will be able to request their vaccine passes from Wednesday morning.

- A live media conference will be held at 1pm to announce Wednesday's Covid case numbers and new information about Auckland's border.

1.32pm: The testing requirement for those looking to travel across the country will not apply to children under the age of 12, Ardern confirmed.

1.22pm: University of Otago professor Michael Baker has revealed his thoughts ahead of today's announcements.

1.19pm: Covid-19 has been detected in wastewater samples collected in Tauranga and Mount Maunganui on November 15. It follows positive detections from samples collected on November 10 and 11, the Ministry of Health said.

Covid-19 was also detected in samples collected in Taupô on November 13 and 15, and in Tûrangi on November 15.

A sample collected in Masterton on November 15 was negative.

1.10pm: Cabinet will meet to confirm on November 29 when Auckland will move to the new traffic light system at 'red', Ardern said.

Cabinet will also confirm that the rest of the country will move to the same framework at the same time.

It will also look to confirm if parts of the country with lower vaccination rates will also move to the traffic light system at red in a bid to boost vaccination levels.

1.07pm: Auckland boundary settings will change from December 15 to allow all vaccinated people or provide a negative test within 72 hours of departure to travel across the country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at the 1pm Covid-19 media conference.

She says with 82 per cent of New Zealanders fully vaccinated compared to 23 per cent three months ago, the country is better prepared to allow for travel.

The requirement will be in place for the core summer period between December 15 and January 17 next year.

1.03pm: There are 194 new Covid-19 cases and one new death to report in the community, the Ministry of Health said in a written statement ahead of the Covid-19 media conference.

The man, in his 60s, was admitted to North Shore Hospital on November 4 with Covid symptoms, where he later tested positive.

He died yesterday.

"Our thoughts are with his family and whanau at this deeply sad time. The whanâu has been offered support by the DHB."

12.50pm: The ACT Party has criticised the Government over the lack of clarity around whether or not pulse oximeters are being issued to everyone in home isolation with Covid-19.

“It’s not good enough for the Government not to be able answer basic questions and it’s not good enough to hide behind privacy when questions are raised about the people who have died," ACT deputy leader Brooke van Velden said in a statement.

"We should know whether or not they were issued with this equipment."

12.04pm: The Māori Party has on Wednesday released their Covid-19 Pandemic Response Policy.

It includes the establishment of an independent statutory Māori Pandemic Response Group; the scrapping of vaccine mandates; investing in holistic wellbeing; and keeping our international borders closed until Māori vaccination rates hit 95 per cent.

12pm: The Māori Party has likened the Government's "blatant willingness to ignore Māori health expert advice" to "committing us to bureaucratic genocide".

“From the outset, the Government has failed to provide equitable opportunities for Māori to access information, resources and vaccinations," co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said in a statement.

"In fact they have actively blocked our efforts to protect our communities. I have witnessed the gaps with my very own eyes."

11.56am: Air New Zealand has added a large number of flights for Monday, December 6.

On December 5 there is one flight from Auckland to Wellington, followed by 10 the next day - a possible indication the airline has received a heads-up on when travel may resume.

11.29am: National MP Chris Bishop said on Twitter that the Ministry of Health is “developing new metrics for home isolation”.

“Current target is 80% of new cases for isolation at home contacted by health within 24 hours (contact being a phone call),” he said.

Bishop said in an earlier tweet that not everyone in home isolation receives a pulse oximeter, which checks a person's oxygen levels and heart rate.

11.22am: Further information on how to sign up for My Covid Record can be found here.

11.07am: Documents released under the Official Information Act reveal no plan was presented to Cabinet detailing the need to prioritise vaccination for all South Aucklanders, despite public advice from a range of health experts calling for this approach.

10.57am: National leader Judith Collins is calling for the reopening of domestic borders so Kiwis can "get on with life".

Auckland has been in Alert Level 4 or Level 3 lockdown since mid-August.

Collins said there needs to be an end in sight for those in the region.

"If we don't have a date in mind, if we don't have a freedom day date in mind, then we're just going to continue meandering around not getting those vaccines for Māori up and it's specifically Māori that ... the rates are down," she told Breakfast.

10.48am: "People can log in from later this morning, but we’re asking for patience and for people to wait for a couple of days to ease any demand on the IT system and call centre staff," Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

10.20am: Double-vaccinated people can request their vaccine pass from Wednesday morning.

The pass will provide Kiwis with greater freedoms ahead of summer.

