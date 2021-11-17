Britney Spears reveals her plans post-conservatorship

Britney Spears does not want to be a “victim” after her 13-year conservatorship ended.

Britney Spears. (Source: Getty)

The Hit Me Baby One More Time hitmaker wants to start afresh and move on from the legal arrangement - which was controlled by her father Jamie Spears - that meant she didn't have autonomy over her professional, medical and personal decisions, and now she is grateful for the little things.

Answering fans' questions in an Instagram video, Britney was asked what she'd do "now that the conservatorship's over with" and insisted she is “just grateful honestly for each day” and for “being able to have the keys to my car, being able to be independent, and feel like a woman and owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time” along with “being able to buy candles".

“But I’m not here to be a victim. I’ve lived with victims my whole life as a child, that’s why I got out of my house. And I worked for 20 years and worked my ass off," the 39-year-old singer added.

In the post’s caption she referenced her family, who have faced backlash over their complicity in the “demoralising and degrading” arrangement from fans.

"Honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralising and degrading!" she wrote.

The singer alleged that some members of her family committed acts that they should be in prison for.

"I'm not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for … yes including my church going mother!" she said.

"I'm used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time..." she added

In the video, Britney outlined her intentions to be “an advocate” for less well-known cases of conservatorships, and hopes her “story will make an impact” to those more vulnerable under the legal arrangement.

"I'm here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses," she declared.

"I'm a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people. So hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system."

In addition, Britney thanked fans and the #FreeBritney movement.