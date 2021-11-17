Bones star Heath Freeman dies aged 41

Bones star Heath Freeman has died aged 41.

Heath Freeman. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Joe S Montifiore, the manager for the former Bones actor Heath Freeman - who played serial killer Howard Epps in the Fox comedy-drama series - confirmed his client's passing.

"We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman," he said in a statement.

"A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts.

"His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life.

"His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever.

Freeman's cause of death is not yet known.

The star's pal, former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her "dear friend" on Tuesday.

"Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend. You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had.... and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed," she posted.

The actor is also known for starring as Benjamin Frank in NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and he appeared as Gavin Dillon in TV series Raising the Bar between 2008 and 2009, as well as starring in an episode of ER in 2001.

More recently, he shot drama movie Devil's Fruit, which is currently in post-production and also stars Yuliya Snigir and Lydia Hearst.