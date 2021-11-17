Baggage handlers among 14 arrested in meth smuggling ring

Fourteen people have been charged today after an operation targeting methamphetamine smuggling into New Zealand, alleged to have involved baggage handlers at Auckland Airport.

A gun and cash discovered during Operation Selena. (Source: Supplied)

Inquiries by police and customs staff established that several baggage handlers had allegedly been involved in smuggling methamphetamine since the beginning of this year.

Over the course of the year, it is believed the group had conspired to smuggle close to 500kg of methamphetamine into the country.

The ongoing investigation has also uncovered that the baggage handlers allegedly received over 250kg of methamphetamine smuggled into New Zealand over the past 10 months.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, police said Operation Selena had been launched after suspicious activity at the airport.

The group targeted were also allegedly involved in the failed smuggling attempt of 200kg of methamphetamine that was intercepted at the Malaysian border in October 2021, which was destined for New Zealand.

Four people were arrested in Malaysia in the days after the incident.

The investigation uncovered that baggage handlers at Auckland Airport were allegedly preparing to receive the shipment from Kuala Lumpur before it was intercepted by Malaysian authorities.

As a result of the investigation, search warrants were carried out at 20 addresses across Tamaki Makaurau this morning, police said.

Six baggage handlers have been charged with importing methamphetamine and conspiring to import methamphetamine.

Eight associates, including two members of the King Cobras gang, were also identified as being involved in this drug smuggling operation and have been charged with drug-related offences, money laundering, and participation in a criminal group.

More than half a million dollars in cash was also located during today's search warrants, along with a revolver and an air pistol.

Detective Inspector Paul Newman, from the National Organised Crime Unit, said the arrests were part of ongoing efforts to stamp out transnational crime and exploitation at the border.

"The amount of methamphetamine this group of offenders have smuggled or were conspiring to bring into New Zealand through their brazen actions at the airport was enormous and continues to have a devastating and immeasurable impact on the community," he said.

"The arrests today will close that door and send a message to those who want to work with these criminals - it is just not worth it."

Customs manager intelligence Bruce Berry said customs was working closely with police and international law enforcement partners to dismantle transnational organised crime groups.

"One way customs protects New Zealand is by using intelligence and working closely with our partners, industry and the community to engage on suspicious activities. We take a firm stance on anyone who undermines the system by putting them before the courts," he said.

Those charged include 12 males and two females, aged between 18-43. They face a range of serious drug dealing and money laundering offences.

Police said they were not ruling out further arrests.

rnz.co.nz