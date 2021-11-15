US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months freed

American journalist Danny Fenster, who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar and was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labour, was freed on Monday (local time) and began his journey home.

Former US Ambassador to the UN, Bill Richardson, right, poses with journalist Danny Fenster in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

Fenster was handed over to former US diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate the release, and the two landed in Doha, Qatar.

"I'm feeling all right physically," a bearded Fenster, in baggy drawstring pants and a knit hat, said on the tarmac in comments carried by the Al Jazeera network.

"It’s just the same privations and things that come with any form of incarceration. You just go a little stir-crazy. The longer it drags on, the more worried you are that it’s just never going to end. So that was the biggest concern, just staying sane through that."

While still jailed, Fenster told his lawyer that he believed he had Covid-19, though prison authorities denied that.

Fenster, the managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was convicted on Friday of spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organisations and violating visa regulations.

Days before his conviction, he learned he had been charged with additional violations of terrorism and treason statutes that put him at risk of an even longer sentence of life in prison.

He is one of more than 100 journalists, media officials or publishers who have been detained since the military ousted the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February, and his was the harshest sentence yet.

"This is the day that you hope will come when you do this work," Richardson, a former governor of New Mexico and past ambassador to the United Nations, said in a statement emailed by his office.

"We are so grateful that Danny will finally be able to reconnect with his loved ones, who have been advocating for him all this time, against immense odds."

Fenster has been in detention since he was arrested at Yangon International Airport on May 24 as he was headed to the Detroit area to see his family.

"We are overjoyed that Danny has been released and is on his way home — we cannot wait to hold him in our arms," his family said in a statement.

"We are tremendously grateful to all the people who have helped secure his release, especially Ambassador Richardson, as well as our friends and the public who have expressed their support and stood by our sides as we endured these long and difficult months."

The exact allegations against Fenster were never clear, but much of the prosecution's case appeared to hinge on proving that he was employed by another online news site that was ordered closed this year during a crackdown on the media following the military's seizure of power. Fenster used to work for the site but left that job last year.

Frontier Myanmar editor-in-chief Thomas Kean said Fenster was "one of many journalists in Myanmar who have been unjustly arrested simply for doing their job since the February coup".

According to the UN, at least 126 journalists, media officials or publishers have been detained by the military since the takeover and 47 remain in custody, though not all of them have been charged.

The generals in Myanmar "were convinced that it wasn’t worth it to hang on to Danny", US representative Andy Levin of Michigan, who represents the Fenster family in Congress, told Detroit radio station WWJ.

"He was innocent, and he was just an annoyance for them. If they kept him and anything really happened to him, we would never forget it. We would never forgive them."

Richardson said he discussed Fenster’s release during a recent visit to Myanmar when he held face-to-face negotiations with senior general Min Aung Hlaing, the country's ruler.

Shawn Crispin, Southeast Asia representative for the Committee to Protect Journalists, said Fenster "never should have been jailed or sentenced on bogus charges in the first place".

"Myanmar’s military regime must stop using journalists as pawns in their cynical games and release all the other reporters still languishing behind bars on spurious charges," Crispin added.