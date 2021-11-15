Adele reveals how 'hilarious' Rich Paul asked her out

Rich Paul got Adele on a date by saying it was a "business meeting".

Adele, seen here performing at the 59th Grammy Awards. (Source: Getty)

The 33-year-old singer finally opened up about how she met her beau during a one-on-one interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Adele gushed how "hilarious and very smart" her sporting agent boyfriend is and recalled their first proper date came "a couple of years" after they first met at a birthday party.

"Yeah, he's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny. Yeah, and very smart," she spilled to the TV legend.

"And I met him and then a couple of years later, we went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting.

"I'm like, a business meeting about what? We wouldn't be having a meeting about business," she laughed at his bid to woo her.

The singer went through a heartbreaking split from her ex-spouse in 2019, and Adele admitted she feels "so secure" in herself now, and wonders what she will be like if she ever gets hurt again.

When quizzed by Oprah on whether Rich gets "a different version" of Adele, she replied: "Yeah, but I mean, by arriving and turning up.

"You know, maybe I'm getting a different version of him and who knows? It's just, it's just timing. It's just timing, but it'll be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself."