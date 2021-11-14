Twilight star Taylor Lautner announces engagement to Tay Dome

Source: Bang Showbiz

Taylor Lautner is engaged to Tay Dome.

Taylor Lautner's proposal.

Taylor Lautner's proposal. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 29-year-old actor has taken to social media to announce his engagement to his girlfriend, posting some behind-the-scenes photos of the special moment on his Instagram account.

Taylor captioned his post: "11.11.2021. And just like that, all of my wishes came true (sic)"

In one of the snaps, Taylor - who is best known for starring in the 'Twilight' movies - and Tay are surrounded by candles as he gets down on his knee.

In another photo, Tay is on her knees and is holding the actor's face.

Tay also posted one of the images on her own Instagram account.

She captioned the sweet post: "My absolute best friend."

Tay added: "I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU. (sic)"

And in the comments, Taylor replied: "Got news for you, the feeling is mutual."

The Hollywood star - who proposed with a custom-designed oval cut diamond - actually popped the question on Thursday (11.11.21), according to People.

The loved-up duo made their romance public in 2018, when they appeared together on social media in matching Halloween costumes.

EntertainmentNorth AmericaMovies

Popular Stories

1

'A lot of forgiveness' for driver who hit Taupō couple

2

Court documents say Hawaii girl found dead inside dog cage

3

207 new Covid-19 community cases, one death in NZ today

4

Surge of Aucklanders booking baches outside the region

5

3 snow leopards die from Covid-19 at US zoo

Latest Stories

Record number of returnees released from MIQ under new rules

Court documents say Hawaii girl found dead inside dog cage

'A lot of forgiveness' for driver who hit Taupō couple

Two armed robbers storm Dunedin tavern, demand cash

SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites into orbit

Related Stories

Alec Baldwin's wife worries about PTSD following film set death

Alec Baldwin mourns cinematographer fatally shot on film set

Mila Kunis recalls 'dumb' husband giving himself pancreatitis

How it happened: Inside movie set where Baldwin's gun fired