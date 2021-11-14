Surge of Aucklanders booking baches outside the region

With hope that the end of lockdown could finally be in sight, many Aucklanders are already planning their escape, with the number booking baches outside the region more than doubling this week.

Waihi Beach on New Zealand's Coromandal Peninsula. (Source: Getty)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has committed to ensuring that Aucklanders will be able to travel outside the region over summer and Christmas.

New figures from the holiday home management firm, Bachcare, show a 108 percent increase in bookings by Aucklanders last week compared with the week before - the busiest week since lockdown began in August.

Bookings for travellers from outside Auckland were up 34 percent for that two week period.

The company's spokesperson, Zaina Razzaq, said the data suggested Aucklanders were growing increasingly optimistic the borders would reopen in time for the summer holidays - despite "the logistical challenges faced by the government around processing tens of thousands of vehicles exiting the city".

This was good news for adjacent regions.

"Auckland is the single largest source of revenue for most of the domestic travel and tourism industry at the moment and has been navigating a high level of uncertainty in recent months.

"We know that the signals from the government are providing an increasing level of confidence that Aucklanders will be able to travel at Christmas and as a result we have seen a surge in the number of bookings over the past week."

Most Aucklanders typically booked summer baches within driving distance of the city particularly in the Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Northland, and Waikato regions.

December bookings make up 38 percent of stays with January a further 26 percent.

A fifth of bookings have been made for November - with many obviously keen to get out of the city as soon as the travel can resume.

Top 10 traditional summer bach destinations for Aucklanders are:

1. Pauanui

2. Matarangi

3. Waihi Beach

4. Cooks Beach

5. Mt Maunganui

6. Mangawhai Heads

7. Matapouri

8. Raglan

9. Hahei

10. Whangapoua

rnz.co.nz