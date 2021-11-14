Police appeal for information on Tauranga boy's death

Tauranga Police are continuing their investigation into the death of five-year-old Malachi Subecz.

Malachi Subecz (Source: Supplied)

Malachi was taken to hospital on November 1 after he was located at a Te Puna residential property with serious injuries.

He died in Starship Children's Hospital on Friday morning.

"Police continue to make enquiries to establish the circumstances around his tragic death," said Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson in a statement.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Malachi over the past couple of months, and are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who is yet to speak with police."

Police have also released a photo of Malachi.

Police encourage anyone with information that will assist the investigation to contact 105 and quote file number 211101/6453. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

rnz.co.nz