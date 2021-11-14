12 police officers isolating after contact with Rotorua Covid cases

Twelve police are self-isolating and waiting for test results after coming into contact with the two people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Rotorua.

cOVID tEST. (Source: Supplied)

Police say contact occurred when officers responded to a call yesterday afternoon.

They were told around 8pm of the positive cases.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the two Rotorua cases were detected after a person sought care at Rotorua Hospital for a non-Covid health matter, before returning a positive test result.

A file image of a New Zealand Police officer at a public gathering. (Source: 1News)

"The person was not in contact with any other patients as they were placed in a room set aside for possible Covid-19 cases. The person was managed with appropriate infection prevention protocols. Two healthcare workers involved have also been tested and are now isolating."

The second case is a household contact of the first. The Ministry said there is a link to cases in Auckland.

Two other cases have been reported overnight in the Tararua district, covered by MidCentral DHB.

"Both cases reported feeling unwell on Friday 12 November, sought prompt testing and are now self-isolating at home.

"The cases are linked and the local Public Health Unit is still investigating any links between these cases and other known cases."

The Ministry of Health said any locations of interest will be listed on its site.

"Anyone living in these areas or any recent visitors with Covid-19 related symptoms, no matter how mild, should get tested."

The Lakes District Health Board confirmed there's been an increased demand in testing and vaccination.

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick said it's not surprising that the virus finally reached Rotorua given it has been in nearby regions for a while.

She said vaccination rate for the Lakes District is at the third to the bottom around the country and urged those who haven't got vaccinated to get a dose.

Three more positive Covid cases were confirmed in Taupō last night, taking the total to four.

There were six new cases reported in Taranaki this week. There have also been 225 cases in Waikato and 41 in Northland.

Wastewater tests from Tauranga and Mount Maunganui have also returned positive for Covid-19.

rnz.co.nz