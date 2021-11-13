Sydney man charged after allegedly trying to set woman alight

A Sydney man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shoving a woman before dousing her in fuel and trying to set her alight.

Police station in Sydney. (Source: istock.com)

Emergency services were called to a home in Carramar on Friday afternoon, after a domestic violence incident was reported.

Police will allege a man became physically aggressive toward a woman, pushing her head against a cupboard, before pouring a flammable liquid over her body and clothing.

He then attempted to light the woman on fire, they say, but was unsuccessful.

The woman cried out to neighbours for help, before the man fled the scene in a vehicle.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and assessment, as specialist police forensically examined a crime scene at the home.

A 46-year-old man was arrested at Fairfield Police Station about 10pm on Friday, and charged with attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm to person with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was also charged with contravening an AVO restriction.

He was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

