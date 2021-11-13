Auckland mayor slams protesters over 'stupid' behaviour

"Crass and stupid" - Auckland mayor Phil Goff has hit out at anti-lockdown protesters who held up traffic on roads throughout the country on Saturday.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Police are promising to follow up on any offences or breaches of the laws after the Freedoms and rights Coalition protest group took to the roads, driving slowly.

On Facebook today, Goff said he came across them as he was returning from a vaccination event at Mt Smart Stadium.

He said their vehicles spread across three lanes of the motorway, doing 50 kilometres an hour and deliberately blocking people from going about their business.

Goff said they were spreading disinformation and lies about Covid-19 and vaccinations.

rnz.co.nz