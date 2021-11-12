Permanent residency help extended for Kiwis in Australia

Measures making it easier for New Zealand citizens to be granted permanent residence in Australia will be extended.

People who fall short of the $53,900 income threshold required to move forward to permanent residence will still be able to claim an exemption on the grounds they lost income because of the pandemic.

The government provided exemptions for drops in income due to the pandemic for 2019/20 earlier this year, and it will now be expanded to cover through to 2021/22.

Time spent offshore because of the pandemic will also be counted towards the requirement an applicant has lived in Australia for a continuous period of time to be eligible for permanent residence.

Immigration and Citizenship Minister Alex Hawke said the measures would help strengthen the country's relationship with New Zealand.

The announcement was made just hours before Prime Minister Scott Morrison is due to join his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern at the online APEC summit.