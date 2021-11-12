Pair rescued after boat sinks off Wellington Harbour

Two people have been rescued after their boat sank off the Wellington Harbour on Saturday morning.

Two people have been rescued after their boat sank in the Wellington Harbour. (Source: undefined)

The pair had headed out from Petone to the harbour, near Somes Island, when a wave came over the stern of the boat and stalled the engine at around 8am, Police Coastal Master Senior Constable Kyle Smith said in a statement.

While they attempted to restart the motor, their vessel was swamped and filled with water, after which it sank.

“Fortunately both were wearing life jackets and had waterproof radio gear to call for help,” Smith said.

“This is a great example of where these people were prepared for the worst and it’s turned what could have been a bit of a hairy situation, into a fairly quick rescue."

Smith urged boaties to follow the Boating Safety Code, regardless of the craft they are using.

“It’s vital you prep your craft and equipment, check your gear to make sure it’s safe and fit for purpose and know your responsibilities for keeping yourself and others safe,” he said.

Key tips for boating safely:

Always wear a life jacket when boating and jet skiing or using any other craft on the water

Have two forms of waterproof communication on board, such as a mobile phone or marine radio

Make sure your equipment is safe and working

Check the marine weather forecast

Avoid alcohol

Know the rules for the area you’re in

Be familiar with navigational hazards in your area