All Blacks bring back Wales destroyers for Ireland Test

New Zealand will field virtually the same side which beat Wales 54-16 for the rugby Test against Ireland on Sunday at Lansdowne Road.

All Blacks players line-up for the anthems before the rugby union international match between Wales and New Zealand. (Source: Associated Press)

The pack was unchanged, while Sevu Reece has rotated into the backline on the wing for inside centre David Havili. To accommodate Reece, Rieko Ioane was shifted from the wing to outside centre and midfield partner Anton Lienert-Brown moved inside one place.

Hooker Dane Coles' two-try outing for the All Blacks in the Italy win last weekend earned him a spot in the reserves, alongside scrumhalf Finlay Christie, who impressed off the bench early against Italy after Brad Weber suffered a broken nose and was undergoing concussion protocols. Veteran Aaron Smith joined the squad this week as injury cover.

“That's the way we finished the Welsh game (two Saturdays ago), with Anton moving in, Rieko moving to centre and Sevu on the wing,” coach Ian Foster said. "It's a little bit of a reward for that combination.

"We've been able to use this series of games and the time together to try different things and thought a little change there would be good for us. We're also pretty excited at the impact that Finlay, David and Richie will have off the bench.”

Ireland made one change from hammering Japan 60-5 last weekend, swapping in Lions lock Iain Henderson for Tadhg Beirne.

Two of the three New Zealand-born Irish will play the All Blacks for the first time; scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park and wing James Lowe. The third was midfielder Bundee Aki.

Captain Jonathan Sexton will play New Zealand a 14th time.

The All Blacks have lost two of their last three matchups with Ireland but won the last 46-14 in the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarterfinals in Tokyo.

“We have no doubt what Saturday (Sunday morning NZT) is going to bring at a full Aviva Stadium,” Foster said. “It's a big occasion, rugby is back to Dublin in terms of full grandstands, so we know what it's going to mean here, and we want that kind of stage. It's big and it's exciting and is what motivates this team.”