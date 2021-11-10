Bloomfield compares pandemic journey to Lord of the Rings

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has compared the Covid-19 Pandemic to Lord of the Rings as he spoke about the “challenging, big mission” to roll out the vaccine.

Bloomfield made his comments in a webinar on Wednesday night, organised by the New Zealand Christians in Science Organisation (NZCIS).

The topic of the lecture, which was originally meant for Auckland University students in August, was faith and anxiety in an age of pandemic.

While elaborating on his faith and how it has guided him through his role in helping manage New Zealand’s Covid-19 response, Bloomfield let on that he was a “big Lord of the Rings fan”.

“I’m not quite sure when we are going to get to Mount Doom and drop the ring in and that will be the close of the pandemic," he said.

“I’m not sure if we are even at Rivendell yet, let alone embarked on trying to get across the Misty Mountains."

(Source: rnz.co.nz)

The Tolkien trilogy, made into a series of films by New Zealand’s Sir Peter Jackson, follows the journey of Frodo, who has to journey across the lands of Middle earth to destroy an evil ring.

To end its power, the ring has to be thrown into the volcano at Mount Doom, the only place it can be destroyed.

Bloomfield went on to say “the leg of our journey we’ve embarked on this year has been the one where the vaccine has played a really central role".

He said the vaccines were developed “remarkably quickly”.

“In fact, I would not have put money how quickly they were developed you know a year or a year-and-a-half ago.”

Bloomfield said building people’s trust and confidence in the Covid-19 vaccine and programme has been “a truly huge task”.

It comes as New Zealand is soon to hit a 90 per cent first-dose and 80 per cent second dose rate of the Pfizer vaccine.