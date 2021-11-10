Black Caps beat England to reach T20 World Cup final

Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham powered New Zealand to a stunning five-wicket victory over England on Thursday to advance to the final of T20 World Cup.

Daryl Mitchell led New Zealand to victory with a powerful batting display. (Source: Associated Press)

Needing 57 off the last four overs, Neesham clobbered 26 off just 10 balls before Mitchell anchored New Zealand to 167-5 with an unbeaten 73 off 48 balls and an over to spare.

England, who had scored 166-4 on the back of Moeen Ali’s unbeaten 51 off 37, seemed in control until Chris Jordan returned to bowl the 17th over, when the Black Caps turned the tables on the favourites.

Neesham hammered the fast bowler for two sixes and a four in an over which went for 23 before both batsmen smashed legspinner Adil Rashid for a six each in the following over.

Although England sneaked back into it when captain Eoin Morgan caught Neesham off Rasheed at covers, Mitchell thumped Chris Woakes (2-36) for two sixes before raising the victory with a flicked four to fine leg.

The final is Monday. New Zealand will meet the winner of Friday’s semifinal match between Australia and Pakistan.