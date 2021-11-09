Tearful father pays tribute to 'special son' Connor Whitehead

The father of 16-year-old Connor Whitehead, who was shot dead in Christchurch last Friday night, has paid a tearful tribute to his late son.

Connor's dad James Whitehead spoke on behalf of Connor's mum Cheryl, and the wider family.

"He should have been safe and he should be home with us," he said.

"Connor was loved by everyone," including his brother and sisters. "We will always be so proud of him. He had an amazing group of friends ...it's a comfort to us that some of them were with him when he passed."

Connor loved music and had put out a song, he had plans to go to university, James Whitehead said.

"Connor had dreams," his dad said. The pair were mates and Connor was looking forward to going to the movie Spiderman, and to Snoop Dogg next year.

He thanked everyone who has supported them, including the police and the emergency services.

"Right now our focus is on Connor as we plan his funeral and remember his precious life."

He ended his statement by asking for privacy so that the family can continue to grieve.

Connor Whitehead. (Source: Supplied)

Detective Senior Sergeant Reeves says police are seeking a fifth person in relation to the murder and have a message to those helping him: "We urge you to put yourself in the shoes of Connor's family...Connor had his whole life ahead of him."

"We know that there are people out there who are assisting this person," Reeves said, adding that a number of search warrants have been executed in their hunt for the fifth person.

A significant team will "work tirelessly to locate the remaining person" and ensure that anyone involved "will be held to account," she said.

Fifty officers have worked on the invesigation since Friday night, she said.

Today police recovered a firearm that they think is involved in Connor's death, however, police won't be disclosing where it was found.

"The purpose of today is to appeal to that person - now is the time to come forward and speak to us."

Anyone helping the man will be held accountable, Reeves said.

She said she is confident the man being sought is "alive and actively evading us".

Connor was attending a party in the suburb of Casebook and was standing outside with his friends when he was shot. He was given first aid but died at the scene.

Four people are facing charges over the Burnside High School student's death while a fifth is being sought.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder and was due to appear in court today but remains in hospital recovering from injuries sustained during his arrest on Sunday evening.

His lawyer did not apply for bail, leaving Judge John Brandts-Giesen to remand him in custody.

He will appear in the High Court in Christchurch on 26 November alongside three other people charged in relation to the teenager's death.

A 46-year-old man and two women, aged 43 and 36, had their bail applications declined when they appeared in the Christchurch District Court yesterday.

They were granted interim name suppression and have been remanded in custody.

They are all charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

In a statement yesterday, Connor's family said they were devastated by his death and still trying to come to terms with what had occurred.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received, and the generosity shown by everyone during this difficult time.

"Connor was dearly loved, and his passing has left a huge hole in our lives. He was a kind, talented and deeply loyal young man who had such a bright future ahead of him."

The family statement said Connor was in no way connected to, or affiliated with, the people who are responsible for his death.

