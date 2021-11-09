Demi Lovato releases sex toy called the 'Demi Wand'

Demi Lovato has released her own vibrator line.

Demi Lovato (Source: Getty)

The 'Solo' singer wants to "take the stigma away from pleasure" with the Demi Wand, which they have created in partnership with Bellesa Boutique and which retails at $US79.

Showing off the vivid yellow sex toy on Instagram, Demi wrote: "Introducing the Demi Wand! I wanted to create my own sex toy to take the stigma away from pleasure, and to take your sexual relationship to the next level.”

The 'Confident' hitmaker - who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns -described using the device as "empowering".

They said: "There is nothing more empowering than taking your pleasure into your own hands.

"We have spent far too long pretending we are not sexual beings - it's time for us to put this stigma to rest. We are all deserving of pleasure. We are all deserving of orgasms.'

The discreet portable wand is described as the "first of its kind" and boasts eight vibration modes and a carrying case that fits "right in your bag".

Demi recently explained they feel "sexiest" in the bathtub when in their "purest" form.

Writing on Instagram, they shared: "I feel the sexiest in the bathtub w no makeup, no extensions, no lashes ... naked.

"Just me in my purest form. I don't always feel comfortable in my skin/body so I'm beyond grateful that in these moments, when I'm most vulnerable I can feel beautiful & accept myself as is."

The 29-year-old star also reassured fans it was "okay" to misgender them occasionally because they know it can be "confusing".