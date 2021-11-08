Sarah Jessica Parker slams 'misogynistic chatter'

Sarah Jessica Parker thinks the chatter about her appearance is "misogynistic".

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker. (Source: Supplied)

The 56-year-old actress believes that she and the other female cast members of And Just Like That... - such as Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon - are treated differently to their male counterparts.

"There’s so much misogynistic chatter in response to us that would never happen about a man. Grey hair grey hair grey hair. Does she have grey hair?" she said.

"I’m sitting with Andy Cohen and he has a full head of grey hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it okay for him? I don’t know what to tell you people."

Sarah feels particularly frustrated by the critical comments on social media.

The actress thinks she'll always be criticised, irrespective of how she looks.

"It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better," she told Vogue magazine.

"I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop ageing? Disappear?"