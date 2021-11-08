Connor Whitehead murder accused excused from court appearance

A 32-year-old man charged with murder following the death of Christchurch teenager Connor Whitehead has been excused from appearing in court.

Connor Whitehead. (Source: undefined)

Police said Whitehead, 16, was fatally shot outside a party in Casebrook on Friday night.

In a statement to 1News on Tuesday, Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves said the man charged with his murder was taken into custody at a Burnside residential address on Sunday.

"He was charged with murder late yesterday and is due to appear in Christchurch District Court today," she said.

"Three other people charged in relation to Connor’s death remain before the court."

The man, who was granted interim name suppression, was excused from court on Tuesday morning as he remains in hospital following his arrest on Sunday.

The man has been remanded in custody, and will appear in the High Court in Christchurch on November 26.

The police investigation is still in its early stages and another offender is still at large, police said.

Through police, his family on Monday released a statement about Connor.

"We are devastated by Connor's death and still trying to come to terms with what has occurred," they said.

"We are in shock and want answers about what happened to our beloved son, brother, and friend.

"The magnitude of this senseless loss hasn't begun to sink in.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received, and the generosity shown by everyone during this difficult time.

"Connor was dearly loved, and his passing has left a huge hole in our lives.

"He was a kind, talented and deeply loyal young man who had such a bright future ahead of him.

"Connor was in no way connected to, or affiliated with, the people who are responsible for his death.

"We would like to thank emergency services for their response on Friday night and their ongoing support."

A Givealittle page has been set up to support Connor's family.

Police inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote event number P048523046.