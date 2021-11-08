'Lovely man': Wife of Perth shark attack victim

Source: AAP

The wife of a shark attack victim who is yet to be found has described her husband as a "lovely man" and a "wonderful father".

Shark attack victim Paul Millachip and his wife, who asked not to be named.

Shark attack victim Paul Millachip and his wife, who asked not to be named. (Source: Supplied)

Paul Millachip, 57, is believed to have been taken by a shark while swimming at a beach in North Fremantle in Perth on Saturday morning.

"Rest in peace Paul," his wife, who did not want her name used, said at a news conference on Sunday afternoon.

"He died doing what he enjoyed doing the most, which was exercising."

She thanked authorities for "being extremely thorough" and the witnesses who helped explain what had happened.

Millachip was last seen swimming at Port Beach, as he did regularly, on Saturday morning.

Two teenagers on a boat saw what they believed was a shark attack and called emergency services.

Police said there was an extensive marine search for the father of two, which would be suspended on Sunday afternoon.

The search turned up a pair of goggles believed to belong to Millachip.

"A family is now grieving, a man has lost his life. It's a terribly sad situation," WA Premier Mark McGowan said earlier on Sunday.

All beaches in the area will remain remain closed at least until Monday.

WorldAustraliaAnimals

Popular Stories

1

190 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

2

Auckland City Hospital patient with Covid-19 dies

3

Christchurch terrorist says he pleaded guilty because of inhumane treatment in prison

4

Trial: ‘Horrendous accident’ led to sisters’ deaths in Christchurch crash

5

Girl, 14, dies following Hastings car crash

Latest Stories

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern to reveal if Auckland can move down steps

Psychologist warned after relationship with former client

Scott Morrison criticised after reaffirming coal commitment

Trial: ‘Horrendous accident’ led to sisters’ deaths in Christchurch crash

Universities hopeful about international students return

Related Stories

Missing Perth swimmer may have been attacked by number of sharks

Koalas join queue for chlamydia jabs

Man charged after horrific discovery of dead dog in Sydney Harbour

Bee careful! Sydney man returns from shop to find swarm invaded car