Lydia Ko wins Saudi Ladies International

New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko fired a final round of 65 to triumph by five shots at the Saudi Ladies International in Jeddah.

Ko, the world number seven, began the day on 16-under-par and started well with a birdie on the first.

The two-time Major winner continued her fine form with birdies at five and seven before she sank an eagle putt on the par-five ninth to make the turn in 31 (-5).

Another birdie on the 10th gave Ko a six-shot lead and she rolled in her final birdie on the 13th to post a winning total of 23-under-par.

"When I was out there, I was just trying to play the best golf that I can. I knew a lot of the top names were playing really well and this is a golf course where there's a fair amount of birdies, so I was just trying to have my fair share of them and have fun out there," said Ko.

"It helps when you're going into the final round with a four-shot cushion, you could shoot the same score as others, but you have those shots from the last three days.

Lydia Ko competes in the final round of the women's golf tournament at the Tokyo Olympics. (Source: Photosport)

"I birdied the first hole and holed two really good putts for par on two and three which really set the momentum up, and from there I tried not to look back and just go forward."

Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul rounded off another successful week on Tour with a second-place finish after a final round of 66 (-6).

"I just did my best out there today with every single shot, but Lydia was absolutely brilliant," said the four-time LET winner.

"I learned a lot from her today, Lydia Ko has one of the best short games ever, her putting was brilliant, and every approach shot she played this week, I can definitely learn to get better from her."

It is Ko's sixth victory on the European Tour and 28th title worldwide.

rnz.co.nz