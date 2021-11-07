Black Ferns thumped again by England

England has claimed another ruthless, record victory over the Black Ferns, winning 56-15 in Northampton.

The victory breaks the record winning margin set in last weekend's 43-12 win.

Hooker Amy Cokayne, who played in New Zealand as a teenager, scored three of her side's eight tries.

The Black Ferns host next year's World Cup, and after two heavy defeats will now realise how much work will be needed to retain their title.

England led 28-0 at half time.

New Zealand scored three tries after the break, but England crossed three more times to remain world number ones.

Portia Woodman touched down twice and Stacey Fluhler once for the New Zealanders.

The Black Ferns again were unable to match England up front, while the hosts were also able to make regular breaks.

Halfback Kendra Cocksedge spent 10 minutes in the sin-bin in the first half for a deliberate knock-on.

New Zealand now head in France to play two Tests.

rnz.co.nz and BBC