Those at Porirua tangi told to get tested for Covid

Source: 1News

People who were involved in a tangi in Porirua on Wednesday are being asked to get tested for Covid-19. 

After initially getting a positive test result, the person who travelled from Auckland has since got a negative result.

(Source: Breakfast)

It comes as a person who had tested positive for the virus in Auckland last month had travelled to Porirua at the “very end of their 14-day quarantine period”, the Ministry of Health said. 

The Ministry of Health said the health risk to the wider public was “low” because the person was unlikely to have been infectious at the time they travelled. 

“However, in the absence of fuller information, [Wellington Regional Public Health] are recommending those linked with the tangi to be tested, particularly if they have symptoms,” the Ministry said. 

“The Ministry of Health is seeking more information to provide further reassurance that the case was not an infection risk while visiting the area.”

