Severe thunderstorms forecast for parts of Waikato

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in place for parts of the Waikato on Saturday afternoon.

A view of the thunderstorm from Ōhaupō. (Source: Erin Gaines.)

MetService says Hamilton, as well as the towns of Te Awamutu, Kihikihi, Ohaupō, Tokanui, Paterangi and Rotoorangi, should expect heavy rainfall along with hail from 4.15pm to 4.45pm. 

The thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by heavy rain, hail and frequent lightning.

There is also a risk of flash flooding in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, a severe thunderstorm watch remains in place for Auckland, the Waikato, Waitomo, Taumaranui, the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua.

Drivers are being advised to drive to the conditions.

Updates are expected on the MetService website throughout the rest of the afternoon.

