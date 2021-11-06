Health Ministry doubles down on call not to give details of unvaccinated Māori

The Ministry of Health is doubling down on its decision not to share the personal details of unvaccinated Māori with Whānau Ora.

It comes despite the Health Ministry losing a High Court decision this week despite the agency saying the information will enable them to target its vaccine rollout across the North Island.

On Sunday, around 70 staff across four teams are hitting the road from Auckland to Northland, where vaccination rates among Māori continue to lag.

“The cases are increasing and we want to be part of the solution and we can't if we haven't got good information,” Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei's Rangimarie Hunia said.

However, some believe their efforts are being knee-capped after the Director-General of Health again blocked access to the contact details of unvaccinated Māori.



“[Dr Ashley Bloomfield is the] Dictator-General, not the Director-General, so he knows how to put people in their place,” Whānau Ora CEO John Tamihere said.

The High Court ordered the Health Ministry to revisit its decision around the release of the data after Tamihere took legal action and won.

The former Labour MP says the information is crucial for the North Island rollout.

“Every day, my teams go out on uncharted fishing expeditions and that's not right and it's just unfair,” he said.

Bloomfield told Tamihere in a letter on Friday night that he had to take into account other Māori interests and therefore would not approve a blanket release of the data.

The Whānau Ora teams heading to Te Tai Tokerau are expected to cover thousands of kilometres over five days, but they say that the individual data would have allowed them to call ahead to whānau, enabling their vaccination efforts to be far more targeted and effective.

Bloomfield says he still wants to work with Whānau Ora on what can be released.

“We're three weeks out from the Prime Minister dropping the gate for Aucklanders - he has no idea of the desperation that is out there,” Tamihere said.



“Half of the Delta Covid positives are Māori.”

Tamihere is drafting further legal action over the weekend.

