AP Review: ABBA returns with first album since 1981

Source: Associated Press

A bouncy, synthy beat bridges the decades and brings ABBA into the present.

“You look bewildered,” Agnetha Fältskog sings above the retro rhythm, “and you wonder why I’m here today.”

Well, yes.

ABBA is back with its first album since 1981. While skeptics might ask why, the four Scandinavian septuagenarians decided why not, and Voyage does nothing to tarnish their legacy as global hitmakers.

The highlight, Just a Notion, comes midway through the 10-song set. A backbeat kicks in, followed by saxophones. The singers leap to a higher register, and pounding piano chords help the arrangement bloom. Sugar rush!

Alas, that brisk tempo is an outlier. Like most of us whose heyday was in the 1970s, ABBA has slowed down.

Ballads predominate on Voyage, and the mood is mostly melancholy as Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad sing about relationships, Christmas, freedom and a bee. There are more tunes built for Broadway than for Eurovision, and the entire album contains fewer hooks than 2½ minutes of Waterloo.

Even so, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus remain remarkable craftsmen as composers and arrangers, and the vocals of Lyngstad and Fältskog – now pitched lower – still blend beautifully. After more than 40 years of silence, it’s nice to hear.

EntertainmentMusicUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

1News cameraman attacked by West Coast anti-vaccine protesters

2

At least 8 people killed in stampede at Texas music festival

3

Auckland lockdown leaves PM wearing Allbirds for conference

4

Auckland DHB getting close to 90% fully vaccinated

5

206 new Covid-19 community cases 'not unexpected' - PM

Latest Stories

Kiwi expert wants Pfizer’s new Covid drug by winter

At least 8 people killed in stampede at Texas music festival

Got Ya Dot vaccination campaign sees rangatahi take charge

Cook Islands considering flying in Pacific workers to meet tourist demand

Sodhi cops vicious blow on head while bowling against Namibia

Related Stories

Ed Sheeran reveals where he wants to live in NZ

Ed Sheeran's young daughter also has coronavirus

Ed Sheeran contracts Covid-19

New Adele album to be released next month